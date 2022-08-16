July unrest: No one was looting for Zuma, says Bonginkosi Khanyile | News24

Bonginkosi Khanyile says former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration was not the rationale for the July unrest.

Poverty is what drove many South Africans to loot, leading to financial losses within the tens of billions, says Khanyile who’s on trial for his alleged position within the unrest.

His case was postponed to Friday after he added one other advocate to his authorized staff.

Former EFF member Bonginkosi Khanyile, who’s on trial for his alleged position within the July unrest, asserted nobody looted within the title of former president Jacob Zuma.

Instead, he stated, poverty was a key cause for a whole bunch of hundreds of individuals looting retailers and different shops in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the course of the July 2021 unrest.

Khanyile faces a cost of incitement to commit public violence, in addition to costs of contravention of the Disaster Management Act referring to the acts of looting and violence.

He was arrested in August 2021 in Gauteng.

Senior prosecutor Yuri Gangai beforehand instructed the court docket he would use 5 separate video clips as key proof to convict Khanyile.

‘… till Bab’Msholosi is launched’

In one of many clips, he’s seen saying, in isiZulu, that those that are burning the nation should proceed to take action “until Bab’Msholosi is released”.

In the video, he added those that have been blocking roads, should proceed to take action “until Bab’Msholosi is released”.

“Those who are fighting must continue fighting until Msholosi is released. Amandla! Viva Jacob Zuma, Viva,” he stated.

Speaking to the media on Monday – shortly after his case was adjourned so he may add an advocate to his authorized staff – Khanyile stated Zuma, who was as soon as his shut ally, was not the rationale for the unrest.

Instead, he added Zuma’s arrest got here throughout a strict Covid-19 lockdown.

Khanyile stated:

Under lockdown, small companies collapsed, and others have been swimming in a pool of poverty and starvation. Zuma grew to become a spark. Some folks have been looting rice however didn’t care about him.

He and Zuma seemed to be shut political allies till Khanyile joined the Patriotic Alliance.

The 2021 looting was strictly within the title of “poverty” and “peer pressure”, he stated.

“When people were looting, I was in Umlazi. You would see someone coming home with a TV, then a woman will ask her boyfriend why he is sitting at home and force him to go take something.”

Khanyile alleged there was no authority and nobody directing the general public to loot.

Much of the narrative from specialists and witnesses for the July unrest signifies ring leaders would acquire entry to premises after which enable most of the people to loot.

Khanyile labelled this as a false narrative, including:

It was one thing taking place on the bottom. There was nobody in cost. Anyone who believes there have been these marshalling the general public is mendacity.

Speaking about this trial, which was postponed to Friday, he stated he wouldn’t “run away”.

“I have no fear in my heart because I am an innocent man. I never took a fridge, burned a mall, stole anything or ever instructed anyone to steal anything. Why should I run from this case? Only a guilty person would do that.”

Khanyile stated he would gladly settle for jail time.

“I said even if they illegally sentence me to 30 years, I will take it with honour because I know I am an innocent man.”

Without proof, he criticised the court docket, saying the presiding Justice of the Peace “wants to run this trial with feelings instead of using the law”.

“I think the attitude of the court is bad.”