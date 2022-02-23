July unrest: SANDF chief Solly Shoke a no-show at hearing, will appear next month | News24

General Solly Shoke did not testify within the SAHRC’s listening to into the July unrest.

After a no-show by the chief of the navy, the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) listening to into final yr’s July unrest didn’t sit on Wednesday.

The listening to, which was supposed to begin at 09:00, solely started shortly earlier than 12:00.

The chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Solly Shoke, was presupposed to testify.

Chairperson of the SAHRC panel André Gaum mentioned Shoke’s workplace had knowledgeable the fee that there have been scheduling and communication points on their facet.

Shoke will now seem earlier than the fee on 1 March.

The listening to will proceed on Thursday with testimony from Soweto and Alexandra neighborhood representatives.

The SAHRC listening to is being held in Sandton to know the reason for the unrest and its affect on communities.

The unrest occurred primarily in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, resulting in the destruction of companies and the deaths of a minimum of 340 individuals.

