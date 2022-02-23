July unrest: Security cluster was briefed, there were intelligence reports – Ayanda Dlodlo | News24

Ayanda Dlodlo says the safety cluster was briefed on imminent violence forward of the July unrest.

Dlodlo stated there have been warnings about the potential of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal way back to 2019.

She says state safety doesn’t have a regulation enforcement part, so police are accountable as soon as a risk is obtained.

Since the beginning of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings on the July 2021 unrest began, police administration has denied receiving intelligence earlier than the violence broke out.

But, on Tuesday, former minister of state safety Ayanda Dlodlo, advised the listening to the company had warned authorities way back to May 2019, saying that unemployment and inequality have been threatening the nation’s stability.

She stated studies on the threats have been at all times shared with the safety cluster on the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints).

The police, South African National Defence Force and metro police are among the our bodies that sit on Natjoints.

She stated Natjoints, Crime Intelligence and different intelligence companies ought to have taken the data to their numerous regulation enforcement businesses.

The SAHRC July unrest hearings are investigating the civil upheaval in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which left at the least 340 individuals useless final 12 months.

“The Natjoints was there. It’s constantly there and information is fed to the system constantly. The recommendation given by SSA, their implementation will depend on the SAPS. That is entirely on them,” stated Dlodlo.

Dlodlo stated between May 2019 and February 2020, the SSA produced 14 alerts referring to plans to destabilise elements of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“That information was supposed to be used for law enforcement. The SSA does not have the law enforcement component.”

She stated, in January 2021, they produced a purple alert on info that there was a deliberate shutdown of KwaZulu-Natal, to demand the elimination of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“That red alert would have been given to the president and Natjoints. SSA recommended that SAPS have a visible presence on highways to stop the shutdown.”

Dlodlo stated the company produced studies from March and July to warn about potential violence associated to the Constitutional Court judgment that former president Jacob Zuma be imprisoned.

“I really want to assure South Africans that, at the SSA, we have hardworking men and women. I wouldn’t want South Africans to come out of all of this thinking they are not safe, that we will not be able to quell threats to the lives and livelihoods of South Africans. There was work done. Could we have done better? The answer is always yes. We did the best we could at that time.”

Dlodlo stated it was unfair for presidency officers to come back to the fee and declare that they had not obtained intelligence studies.

This week, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated he by no means obtained any intelligence briefings forward of the violence.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala additionally stated he by no means obtained any warning.

“I think it is grossly unfair for any minister … to go public and malign the men and women at state security, who work so hard. We were not sitting on our laurels. We all need to learn to be honest as we discharge our mandates. This is about honesty. I can’t hold people accountable for their dishonesty. The one thing I can assure you of is that I will not lie.

“If Cele was anticipating a briefing from me, he’s dreaming in color. I’ve no enterprise giving him studies. He has to get it from his operational individuals and never me. I do not wish to be included in theatrics on whether or not ministers obtained intelligence studies.”

