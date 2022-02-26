Jump in SA fuel prices next week amidst impact of Ukraine crisis fears | Fin24

Subsequent sanctions on Russia by the USA and UK which have contributed to the rise in crude oil costs. PHOTO: carmag.co.za

Rising crude oil costs amidst escalating fears created by the battle in Ukraine, is without doubt one of the predominant causes for a leap in SA gas costs introduced by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe on Saturday.

As from 2 March the worth of petrol (each 93 and 95 ULP & LRP) will improve by R1.46/l, that of diesel (0.05% sulphur) by R1.44/l, diesel (0.005% sulphur) by R1.48/l, illuminating paraffin (wholesale) by R1.21/l, and the utmost LPGas retail value by 70 cents/kg.

Mantashe factors out in a press release that subsequent sanctions on Russia by the US and UK have contributed to the rise in crude oil costs. Furthermore, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Non-OPEC members are nonetheless not assembly agreed manufacturing targets, resulting in decrease provides of crude oil and a rise in costs.