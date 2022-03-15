Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Aim To Be As “Annoying” As Possible In Title Race | Football News

Jurgen Klopp mentioned Tuesday that Liverpool are aiming to be as “annoying as possible” as they search out Manchester City on the high of the Premier League. City’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday means Klopp’s facet can shut the hole to a single level with victory at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday, with a visit to the Etihad nonetheless to come back. In the 2018/19 season, Liverpool received their remaining 9 league matches just for Pep Guardiola’s workforce to reel off 14 successive victories to complete high by some extent.

Klopp mentioned his workforce, who’ve already received the League Cup this season and are nonetheless within the Champions League and the FA Cup, have been decided to push City all the best way.

“That is the plan, of course, that we keep being as annoying as possible but we have to win our football games,” mentioned the German supervisor.

He mentioned there have been some “really tough” video games to come back within the 10 remaining league fixtures, beginning with the match on the Emirates on Wednesday.

Klopp mentioned Liverpool, who’ve received their previous eight Premier League video games, needed to be ready for a “long finish” to the season on account of their success throughout 4 competitions.

“It’s final after final after final after final after final what we play, pretty much,” he mentioned. “That’s how it is, that’s how we prepare, that’s how we set it up, that’s the situation. So, what kind of different situation could there be out there? That we are 10 points ahead or whatever?

“Then it is like 10 video games to go and everyone tells you, ‘It’s (finished) already, when will the celebrations be?’ It’s actually uncomfortable, not that it occurred typically in my life, to sit down in that scenario. So now every part is in entrance of us — assault it, chase it, go for it, that is what we do.”

Mohamed Salah is likely to be available to face Arsenal after a foot injury forced him off during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton.

“Mo is a troublesome cookie and he was solely just a little bit minimize, we have been fairly fortunate with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday rather less swollen, much less painful,” added Klopp.

“Now I bought the message earlier than the press convention that Mo is able to practice and we’ll see how that appears.”

