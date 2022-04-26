Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Jurors have heard — and rejected — an array of excuses and arguments from the primary rioters to be tried for storming the U.S. Capitol. The subsequent jury to get a Capitol riot case may hear one other novel protection this week on the trial of a retired New York City police officer.

Thomas Webster, a 20-year veteran of the NYPD, has claimed he was performing in self-defense when he tackled a police officer who was making an attempt to guard the Capitol from a mob on Jan. 6, 2021. Webster’s lawyer additionally has argued that he was exercising his First Amendment free speech rights when he shouted profanities at police that day. Jurors had been chosen Monday and are anticipated to listen to attorneys’ opening statements Tuesday.

Webster, 56, is the fourth Capitol riot defendant to get a jury trial. Each has introduced a definite line of protection.

An Ohio man who stole a coat rack from a Capitol workplace testified he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump. An off-duty police officer from Virginia claimed he solely entered the Capitol to retrieve a fellow officer. A lawyer for a Texas man who confronted Capitol police accused prosecutors of speeding to judgment in opposition to any individual susceptible to exaggerating.

Those defenses did not sway the juries at their respective trials. Collectively, a complete of 36 jurors unanimously convicted the three rioters of all 17 counts of their indictments.

Webster faces the identical destiny if a federal choose’s blistering phrases are any information. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who will preside over Webster’s trial, has described his videotaped conduct as “among the most indefensible and reprehensible” that the choose has seen amongst Jan. 6 circumstances, with “no real defense for it.”

“You were a police officer and you should have known better,” Mehta informed Webster throughout a bond listening to final June, based on a transcript.

But a dozen jurors, not the choose, will determine the case in opposition to Webster, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who retired from the NYPD in 2011.

A wealth of video proof and self-incriminating conduct by riot defendants has given prosecutors the higher hand in lots of circumstances. Mary McCord, a Georgetown University Law Center professor and former Justice Department official, stated jurors usually will not must depend on witness testimony or circumstantial proof as a result of movies captured a lot of the violence and destruction on Jan. 6.

“When I was a prosecutor trying cases, I would have loved to have had cases where the entire crime was on video. That just doesn’t happen that often. But for jurors, it can be very powerful,” she stated.

Webster’s trial is the sixth total. In a pair of bench trials, a unique federal choose heard testimony and not using a jury earlier than acquitting one defendant and partially acquitting one other.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump nominee who acquitted Matthew Martin of all prices, stated it was affordable for the New Mexico man to consider that police allowed him to enter the Capitol. In the primary bench trial, McFadden convicted New Mexico elected official Couy Griffin of illegally coming into restricted Capitol grounds however acquitted him of participating in disorderly conduct.

Stephen Saltzburg, a George Washington Law School professor and former Justice Department official, stated it could be troublesome for prosecutors to safe convictions in opposition to defendants who merely entered the Capitol and didn’t exhibit any violent or damaging conduct.

“I feel the individuals with the most effective chances are high those that say, ‘I was just there and I got swept up with everybody else.’ The authorities goes to must have some strategy to present there’s greater than that or the federal government will lose,” Saltzburg said.

Webster brought a gun and a Marine Corps flag attached to a metal pole when he traveled alone to Washington from his home in Florida, New York, a village approximately 70 miles northwest of New York City. He wore his NYPD-issued bulletproof vest but says he left the pistol in his hotel room when he headed to the Jan. 6 rally where Trump spoke.

Police body camera video captured Webster’s confrontation outside the Capitol with a line of officers, including one identified only as “Officer N.R.” in court papers.

The unnamed Metropolitan Police Department officer described the encounter in a written statement. The officer said Webster swung the flagpole at him in a downward chopping motion, hitting a metal barricade, then charged at him with clenched fists.

“He pushed me to the ground and attempted to violently tear away my gas mask and ballistic helmet. This caused me to choke and gasp for air before another participant at the riot helped me to my feet,” the officer wrote.

The officer said he retreated behind a police line after Webster pinned him to the ground.

“His actions, attack and targeted assault caused me to fear for my life and could have easily left my wife and two small children without a husband and father,” the officer wrote.

Defense attorney James Monroe has claimed the unnamed officer gestured toward Webster, “inviting him to engage in a fight,” before reaching over a police barrier and punching Webster in his face. Webster “used that quantity of drive he moderately believed essential to guard himself” by tackling the officer to the bottom, Monroe stated in a court docket submitting.

Mehta, nevertheless, stated the video would not present Webster getting punched within the face. The choose described Webster as an instigator.

“It was his conduct that sort of broke the dam, at least in that area,” Mehta added.

Webster, now a self-employed landscaper, enlisted within the Marine Corps in 1985, was honorably discharged in 1989 and joined the NYPD in 1991. His division service included a stint on then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s personal safety element.

Monroe claimed “Officer N.R.” had reached over a steel barrier and pushed a “peaceful” man who was blinded by pepper spray.

“As a former U.S. Marine and a member of law enforcement, Mr. Webster’s moral instinct was to protect the innocent,” Monroe wrote.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Mirell has argued that Webster must be held to a better customary given his skilled expertise.

“If he were there to protect the innocent, then he should have been fending other rioters off from the barricade, not the other way around,” Mirell stated on the bond listening to.

Webster faces six counts, together with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer utilizing a harmful weapon. He’s the primary Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault cost. He is not accused of coming into the Capitol.

More than 780 individuals have been charged with riot-related federal crimes. The Justice Department says over 245 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding regulation enforcement. More than 250 riot defendants have pleaded responsible, largely to nonviolent misdemeanors.

Jurors convicted two rioters of interfering with officers. One of them, Thomas Robertson, was an off-duty police officer from Rocky Mount, Virginia. The different, Texas resident Guy Wesley Reffitt, additionally was convicted of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun.

The third Capitol rioter to be convicted by a jury was Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man who stated he was following Trump’s orders.

“Even if jurors accepted that (Thompson) felt like he was doing what the former president wanted, that still wouldn’t be a legal excuse,” stated McCord, the Georgetown professor. “When juries are able to witness what happened, they can make that assessment relatively easily.”