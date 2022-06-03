Jury awards over $460 million to 2 ex-Edison employees in lawsuit over sexual harassment and retaliation

A Los Angeles jury awarded $440 million in punitive damages Thursday to 2 males who alleged they have been pressured out of their jobs at Southern California Edison after complaining about repeated sexual and racial harassment at a South Bay workplace, attorneys stated.

That determination got here after jurors awarded $24.6 million in compensatory damages Wednesday to plaintiffs Alfredo Martinez and Justin Page, bringing the mixed verdict to greater than $464.6 million, stated David deRubertis, one of many attorneys who represented the boys.

Martinez alleged that after 16 years at Edison, he had been pushed out of his supervisor job in April 2017 by constructive termination — a declare accusing the employer of making or allowing insupportable working situations with a purpose to pressure out a employee — after reporting widespread sexual harassment and racist language.

During the eight-week trial, legal professionals for Martinez and Page introduced proof they stated confirmed Edison’s South Bay workplace had a fraternity-like tradition through which racial and sexual harassment was widespread, widespread and typically swept beneath the rug.

“These two men had the courage to stand up and report the harassment,” DeRubertis stated in an announcement. “SCE’s and Edison’s response was to pretend the problem was limited to a handful of bad actors, ignoring the culture of tolerance for harassment and discrimination that was bred in the South Bay office.”

DeRubertis stated Edison’s administration didn’t take the harassment severely. “We’re incredibly grateful that the jury saw through this deception,” he added.

The jury award was uncommon in that the $440 million in punitive damages exceeded by $140 million the quantity that DeRubertis advised to the jury. The jury awarded punitive damages of $400 million to Martinez — $100 million from Southern California Edison and $300 million from mother or father firm Edison International. Page was awarded $40 million in punitive damages — $10 million from SCE and $30 million from Edison International.

The $22.37 million in compensatory damages for Martinez is believed to be one of many largest of its type for a Fair Employment and Housing Act case in California historical past.

Edison officers stated they’d search a brand new trial to overturn the decision.

“The jury decision is not consistent with the facts and the law and does not reflect who we are or what we stand for, and we intend to challenge the decision and seek a new trial,” SCE spokeswoman Diane Castro stated.

In a trial transient, Edison’s authorized workforce argued that the 2 males had tried to take advantage of the “plight of their former female coworkers to create liability where none exists.” Edison acknowledged in courtroom papers that Martinez and Page reported supervisors “at the location where they worked were engaging in sexually inappropriate conduct toward female employees.”

But Martinez, Edison’s legal professionals alleged, “violated multiple SCE policies when he falsified the time records of an employee who reported to him.” In the trial transient, they famous that Page, whereas reporting the harassment of feminine colleagues, didn’t say he was additionally a sufferer till later.

Martinez’s legal professionals allege that inside about 30 days of him reporting the harassment, six retaliatory complaints got here in towards him. His legal professionals allege Edison performed a sham investigation and used the complaints to push him out of his job.

In courtroom filings, Page alleged that after he anonymously reported the harassment, he was topic to threats of retaliation. Page, who started working for Edison in 2015, transferred out of South Bay to a Fullerton workplace, however the threats adopted him to that location and he took a go away of absence from which he has not returned, based on courtroom filings.