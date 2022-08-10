Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on toddler’s death
Prosecutors relied on circumstantial proof to show Pallant killed Jaidyn by allegedly hitting him with a metallic desk.
Pallant’s barrister, Rishi Nathwani, mentioned his consumer didn’t understand how Jaidyn died however believed it may have been an accident.
Justice Jane Dixon thanked the jury for sitting by way of weeks of proof after which deliberating all through the weekend to attempt to attain a verdict.
She excused the jurors from endeavor jury service for all times.
“Thank you for your efforts. This does sometimes happen; murder is a charge that requires a unanimous verdict,” Justice Dixon mentioned on Wednesday.
“You should, regardless of not being able to reach a unanimous verdict, be confident you have served our justice system very well.”
Pallant was remanded in custody and can subsequent face courtroom on September 16.
For assist in a disaster name 000. If you or anybody you realize wants assist, you may contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), Lifeline 131 114, or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636.
