Jury discharged in trial of police officer charged with manslaughter

“We did not hear his ‘arguments’ based on his experiment at home and stopped him from discussing his research/oblique notes done at home,” it learn. It burdened they wished to proceed their duties “to prevent further delays and stress on all bodies”. In discharging the jury, Judge Mahony mentioned he had noticed them intently all through the trial, they usually had “all been, but for this matter, attentive” to their duties. “Unfortunately, you are now discharged, and you can go with the court officer who will attend with some administrative matters,” he mentioned. The choose additionally ordered that the particular juror be recognized and the matter referred to the sheriff for an inquiry into whether or not it ought to be referred to prosecuting authorities for a breach of the Jury Act.

Judge Mahony had earlier advised the events, following submissions on a defence software to discharge the jury, that his determination was with “great reluctance” on the “very late stage of the trial”. The Crown had proposed the jury foreperson be questioned and the related juror be discharged. Defence barrister James Glissan, QC, submitted, “This is not an offence that should go unpunished.” The jury was reminded each day of their obligations, supplied as a written define when the trial started, and the potential for prosecution for a breach. The choose mentioned the misconduct was “not inadvertent”.

He mentioned the experiment gave rise to procedural unfairness to Sergeant Kelly and a few uncertainty on whether or not the experiment and any conclusions had been disseminated to different jurors. “Given that it goes to a central issue in the trial, namely causation [of the death of Jack Roberts], viewed objectively it must give rise to a real risk of miscarriage of justice if this trial were to continue, even if an appropriate direction was given to the remaining jurors,” the choose mentioned. Jack Roberts, 28, died within the crash in April 2020. Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, had alleged at trial that Sergeant Kelly breached his obligation of care and “deliberately” collided with the motorcycle, and that affect “substantially or significantly contributed to the death”. Allan Cala, who carried out Mr Roberts’ post-mortem, concluded the reason for loss of life was mechanical or traumatic asphyxia from being trapped underneath the automobile, nevertheless, a unique pathologist disagreed and mentioned he might have died from cardiac arrest as a consequence of methylamphetamine toxicity.