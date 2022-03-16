Jussie Smollett has been moved to a new jail cell: sheriff’s office

Jussie Smollett has been moved to a new jail cell, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday.

Smollett, whose brother stated he’s been housed in the jail’s psych ward, remains to be in the identical unit however was moved to a unique cell on Monday when medical professionals decided one other detainee wanted it extra, the company stated.

The actor’s new digs at Chicago’s county jail features round-the-clock surveillance from officers who’re stationed exterior of the cell always to make sure the actor stays beneath “direct observation,” the sheriff’s workplace stated.

Like different inmates, the convicted felon is entitled to “substantial time” out of his cell however when he’s in widespread areas, different detainees received’t be permitted within the space, the company defined.

Jussie Smollett has been moved to a brand new cell, based on Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Cook County Sheriff’s Office/Handout through REUTERS

“These protocols are routinely used for individuals ordered into protective custody who may potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their profession, or their noteworthy status,” the sheriff’s workplace stated.

“The safety and security of all detained individuals, including Mr. Smollett, is the Sheriff’s Office’s highest priority.”

The sheriff’s workplace famous that Smollett “was never restrained to a bed or anything else in the cell,” nor was his earlier mattress ever geared up with restraints.

According to his brother, Smollett is within the jail’s psych ward. Photo by BRIAN CASSELLA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The housing unit the place Smollett is locked up is Division 8, or the jail’s Residential Treatment Unit, which is reserved for detainees with accidents and medical circumstances that make them significantly prone to COVID-19 an infection, according to Southside Weekly.

The sheriff’s workplace stated Smollett is in an space “frequently utilized for individuals requiring a high level of supervision and care for mental health needs” however the unit can also be typically used “solely for security reasons due to the enhanced monitoring that can occur in this setting.”

“It would be inaccurate and irresponsible to make any assumption about his mental or medical condition based on where he is currently housed,” the workplace stated.

Smollett was moved from his cell when medical professionals decided one other detainee wanted it extra. Brian Cassella/Pool through REUTERS

On Monday, Smollett’s attorneys filed an emergency motion to postpone his five-month sentence as they work to attraction his conviction on 5 counts of felony disorderly conduct for mendacity to police.

His attorneys claimed Smollett’s life is in danger due to threats he and his household obtained and since he’s immunocompromised, and at a high-risk of a severe COVID-19 case.