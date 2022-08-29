Just dance: Hillary Clinton comes to Sanna Marin’s defense

You’re now not dancing by yourself, Sanna Marin.

After leaked movies of the Finnish prime minister dancing and partying with pals sparked criticism, former U.S. secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed in in assist of her fellow dancing queen.

In a tweet on Sunday, Clinton shared a photograph of herself boogeying in a bar throughout a working visit to Cartagena, Colombia in 2012, and inspired the Finnish chief to “keep dancing.”

The 36-year-old Marin thanked Clinton for her assist.

In Finland, the movies are nonetheless sparking heated debate, with the previous secretary of Marin’s Social Democratic Party, Mikael Jungner, accusing her of “dividing” and “breaking up” the nation.

After the emergence of the footage, wherein a partygoer allegedly shouted about cocaine, Marin took a drug check, ultimately returning a negative result.

Women around the globe have responded to the saga by sharing their own dancing videos, tagging them with a #SolidaritywithSanna hashtag.