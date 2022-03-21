JUST IN | 2 people dead, at least 18 injured in fiery collision between bus and fuel tanker in Eastern Cape | News24

Two folks have been confirmed lifeless after a diesel tanker collided with a bus within the Eastern Cape.

At

least two folks have been killed and plenty of extra had been injured after a gas

tanker collided with a bus full of passengers within the Eastern Cape on

Monday.

The

Eastern Cape transport division mentioned the N2 between Mthatha and East London

has been closed as a result of crash.

According

to Eastern Cape transport division spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, the truck

transporting diesel caught hearth after colliding with the bus.

He

mentioned the long-distance bus had been travelling in the direction of East London when the

accident occurred.

At

least 18 folks had been injured and rushed to Frere Hospital.

“Search,

rescue and restoration personnel stay on the scene to examine if there are not any

extra survivors trapped within the wreckage, or anything they might have

missed,” Binqose mentioned.

He

mentioned the street was closed in each instructions, and site visitors was being diverted

alongside the Lilifontein previous farm street.

“Motorists

travelling in the direction of the N2 are suggested to comply with various diverted routes

following a severe accident this morning.”

Binqose

mentioned they had been nonetheless investigating the reason for the accident.

This is a growing story.

