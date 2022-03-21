JUST IN | 2 people dead, at least 18 injured in fiery collision between bus and fuel tanker in Eastern Cape | News24
Two folks have been confirmed lifeless after a diesel tanker collided with a bus within the Eastern Cape.
At
least two folks have been killed and plenty of extra had been injured after a gas
tanker collided with a bus full of passengers within the Eastern Cape on
Monday.
The
Eastern Cape transport division mentioned the N2 between Mthatha and East London
has been closed as a result of crash.
According
to Eastern Cape transport division spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, the truck
transporting diesel caught hearth after colliding with the bus.
He
mentioned the long-distance bus had been travelling in the direction of East London when the
accident occurred.
At
least 18 folks had been injured and rushed to Frere Hospital.
“Search,
rescue and restoration personnel stay on the scene to examine if there are not any
extra survivors trapped within the wreckage, or anything they might have
missed,” Binqose mentioned.
He
mentioned the street was closed in each instructions, and site visitors was being diverted
alongside the Lilifontein previous farm street.
“Motorists
travelling in the direction of the N2 are suggested to comply with various diverted routes
following a severe accident this morning.”
Binqose
mentioned they had been nonetheless investigating the reason for the accident.
This is a growing story.
