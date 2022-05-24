JUST IN | Advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suffers medical scare during Union Buildings visit | News24

A German official suffered a well being scare through the official go to of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The official, recognized solely as Scholz’s advisor, appeared unable to face upright and was assisted by a member of his delegation.

No updates have been given relating to his situation.

A member of the German delegation accompanying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official go to to South Africa suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday morning, and needed to be whisked away from proceedings on the Union Buildings.

The incident occurred simply after a 21-gun salute by members of the SA National Defence Force, which left the neighborhood of the Union Buildings enveloped in smoke.

The German official, solely recognized as Scholz’s advisor, required help after he appeared unable to stay standing because the SA nationwide anthem was about to be sung.

He was shortly aided by one other member of the German contingent, and a medical workforce was known as in.

The motive for his obvious ill-health is unclear at this stage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Scholz and his delegation to the Union Buildings, and the 2 heads of state have been as a result of change views on various bilateral points.

Trade and funding are main parts of bilateral relations between the 2 international locations. South Africa’s whole commerce with Germany is R266 billion, and its exports, a major share of which include value-added merchandise, account for R155 billion a 12 months.

