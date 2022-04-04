JUST IN | ANC tells Mpumalanga murder-accused treasurer to step aside – 2 days after he was elected | News24

The ANC needs its treasurer-general in Mpumalanga to step down, two days after he was elected to the place.

Mandla Msibi was nominated and elected at a convention over the weekend.

He faces homicide and tried homicide costs linked to a taking pictures in Mbombela final yr.

Two days after his election as ANC Mpumalanga treasurer-general, murder-accused Mandla Msibi has been requested to step down.

Msibi was nominated and elected on the province’s elective convention over the weekend, however a letter from the celebration’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, might imply he must hand over his new place.

Msibi, a former Agriculture MEC in Mpumalanga, secured 442 votes, in comparison with 271 for Nora Mahlangu, to land the place.

In the letter, Mashatile mentioned Msibi needed to step down.

“We note your election as provincial treasurer at the provincial conference of the ANC Mpumalanga held between 1 and 3 April 2022. We further note that you have been charged with murder and that you have previously stepped aside from your duties as a member of the provincial executive committee.

“We remind you that the nationwide govt committee at its assembly on 26 to 29 March 2021 reaffirmed the decision of the 54th National Conference that each one members who’ve been charged with corruption or different severe crimes should step apart, failing which they need to be suspended,” Mashatile said.

Msibi was removed as MEC shortly after he was charged by the National Prosecuting Authority.

He was allowed to accept the nomination, despite being ineligible to serve in a political position, given the criminal charges against him.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed the letter – and said Msibi remained suspended from his position and the party.

“He has agreed that he’ll stay on non permanent suspension till his case has been concluded,” he said.

At the weekend, ANC coordinator in the office of the secretary-general, Gwen Ramokgopa, told News24 Msibi’s election by conference delegates was a disappointment as it showed the step-aside resolution had failed to translate to the branches.

Ramokgopa described the incomplete ANC Mpumalanga leadership as “limping”.

Mashatile, in his letter, defined to Msibi the phrases and circumstances regulating the participation and conduct of members throughout the interval that they step apart voluntarily.

“Kindly affirm that your choice to step apart voluntarily on the phrases and circumstances outlined above stays in pressure,” Mashatile said.

The 45-year-old Msibi faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in August 2021.

Msibi was charged, alongside Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30, for the fatal shooting of Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya, as well as the injuring of Sifiso Mpila on 22 August.

The incident took place outside Coyote’s Shisa Nyama in Mbombela.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane fired Msibi as MEC, and the ANC in the province asked him to step aside from party positions and activities until such a time as he had finalised his criminal case.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Msibi maintains the charges are politically motivated, because he had been lobbied to contest the provincial ANC chairperson position.

