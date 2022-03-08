JUST IN | Beitbridge border fence contractors ordered to pay back the millions | News24

A SANDF soldier walks alongside the border fence that separates South Africa and Zimbabwe, close to the Beitbridge border publish.

The two Beitbridge border fence contractors have been stripped of their earnings.

On Tuesday, the Special Tribunal ordered that corporations pay again the undertaking’s earnings.

Special Tribunal Judge Lebogang Modiba mentioned the largest losers within the matter have been the state and the general public.

Contractors who have been paid tens of millions earlier than doing any work on the Beitbridge border fence have been ordered to pay again the earnings they created from the controversial undertaking.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) took Magwa Construction and Profteam CC to court docket in a bid to get well cash from the R40-million Beitbridge border fence undertaking.

In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, Special Tribunal Judge Lebogang Modiba mentioned the largest losers have been the state and the general public.

“The defendants (Magwa and Profteam) are divested of the earnings earned from the contracts concluded beneath contract quantity H16/022 and HP14/075 between the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and [themselves].

“Within 30 days of this order, the defendants shall ship audited statements and debatement of account reflecting their respective earnings and expenditure within the contracts, supported by such professional report(s) as are needed within the circumstances,” Modiba said.

The SIU and Department of Public Works and Infrastructure were ordered to appoint a qualified expert to compile a report as to the reasonableness of the two companies’ expenses, and file it with the Special Tribunal.

Furthermore, the Special Tribunal ordered the companies to pay back profits earned within 30 days of submitting the income and expenditure report.

In the event of a dispute in profits, the parties have been ordered to approach the Special Tribunal for an appropriate order on supplemented papers as necessitated by the circumstances.

“They have been disadvantaged of the number of public, social and financial advantages that stream from a stable border monitor on the Beitbridge border and are saddled with a poor border fence,” Modiba said.

The department’s national bid adjudication committee (NBAC) approved both bids for the project in March 2020.

A person walks on the Beitbridge border publish. AFP Guillem Sartorio / AFP

On 18 March, the NBAC approved the appointment of Magwa Construction, to provide contractor services at a cost of R37 million.

The next day, Profteam CC’s appointment was approved to provide professional services at the cost of R3.2 million.

Magwa Construction got R21 million and ProfTeam CC just over R1.8 million in advance.

The fence that had been delivered to the department was easily scalable, poorly built and of low quality.

The SIU’s investigation uncovered several irregularities, including the pre-payment, after which the department was interdicted, prohibited and restrained by the Special Tribunal from making further payments pending the conclusion of the civil case.

The R40.4-million contracts were reviewed and set aside by agreement between the parties.

Previously, the firms also argued that the department’s representatives had told them that the project had ministerial and/or presidential approval.

They were banned from doing business with the state at one stage, but were later removed after approaching the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

