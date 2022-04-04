JUST IN | Body of the wife of former Springbok coach found floating in pool in Gqeberha | News24

The physique of the spouse of a former Springbok rugby coach was discovered floating in a swimming pool in Fairview, Gqeberha, on Monday afternoon, police mentioned.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the physique of the 62-year-old girl was discovered within the pool at a home in Redbud Street at midday.

“The deceased is from Paarl, but was visiting family in Gqeberha. She was found in the pool by a family member. No foul play is suspected.

“The identify of the deceased is withheld till her subsequent of kin has been knowledgeable. The circumstances surrounding the drowning is below investigation,” she mentioned.

