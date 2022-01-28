JUST IN | CGE retracts statement on the effects of Covid-19 vaccine on women’s reproductive health | News24

The Commission for Gender Equality has retracted its assertion that urged Covid-19 vaccinations have potential adverse impression on ladies.

According to the fee, the assertion was a regrettable error.

The Commission inspired South Africans to get vaccinated.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has withdrawn its assertion that Covid-19 vaccines have an effect on ladies’s reproductive well being.

In an announcement on Thursday evening, the fee mentioned it “erroneously quoted an article published in a medical journal which alleges possible negative consequences of vaccination on women’s sexual and reproductive health”.

READ | Health dept refutes claims vaccine is unsafe for women of reproductive age

Earlier this week, the well being division and different vaccinology specialists referred to as on the CGE to withdraw its assertion.

On 16 January the fee launched an announcement quoting a medical journal, that alleged potential penalties of vaccinations on ladies’s reproductive well being.

The Department of Health disputed claims made by the CGE saying they didn’t contemplate all accessible proof and the substantial profit related to vaccinating ladies of reproductive age and pregnant ladies.

READ | Covid-19: Health dept refutes claims vaccine is unsafe for women of reproductive age

“We further regret that it led to unnecessary distraction of public attention away from our common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi mentioned in an announcement.

The Commission added that its goal is the safety and fostering democracy by means of making certain the safety of susceptible and marginalised communities.

Baloyi mentioned that this making certain that the knowledge shared by the Commission is mirrored precisely.

To rectify the latest misinformation, the CGE mentioned it’s going to coordinate varied schooling drives in collaboration with varied well being and medical specialists.

“The CGE wishes to reiterate its support for existing government policy and guidelines on vaccination, and to express our confidence in current medical expertise and knowledge as provided by the country’s medical scientific community.”

The Commission inspired South Africans to train their proper to entry info and to take vital steps to extend their understanding, by means of accessible medical info, and experience, of the dangers posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you come throughout Covid-19 vaccination info that you don’t belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you may’t discover the info you are in search of, e mail us on the tackle talked about within the article and we are going to confirm the knowledge with medical professionals.