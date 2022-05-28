JUST IN | DA suspends Western Cape legislature speaker from all party activities pending probe | News24

The DA has suspended its Western Cape legislature speaker.

Masizole Mnqasela was suspended from all celebration actions following a gathering of the provincial govt.

Mnqasela is accused of irregularities pertaining to subsistence, journey and leisure allowances.

The Democratic Alliance has suspended Western Cape Legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela from all celebration actions pending the finalisation of an investigation and disciplinary proceedings in opposition to him.

The senior DA member earlier defied the celebration, refusing to step down following allegations of fraud and corruption.

The DA within the province handed over paperwork to the Hawks for investigation after whistle-blowers supplied the celebration with particulars of alleged fraudulent claims linked to Mnqasela.

The celebration’s Western Cape provincial govt committee (PEC) met on Friday to resolve whether or not or to not droop Mnqasela.

“The PEC’s decision to suspend is based on the findings of an investigation report by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims.”

The celebration mentioned Mnqasela was given a possibility to offer explanation why he shouldn’t be suspended, which he did.

The celebration’s Western Cape chairperson, Jaco Londt, mentioned:

After cautious consideration, the Party determined to maneuver to suspension. It is essential to notice that there’s a clear distinction between celebration and authorities processes. The DA is ready to apply its thoughts and act on inside issues which might be formally delivered to its consideration.

Londt mentioned the celebration was not allowed to intrude with the processes of any authorities, nor any exterior investigations similar to that of the Hawks or police, which should run their very own course.

“Upon its conclusion, any reports or findings emanating from such processes will also be considered for possible further steps.

“We are conscious that there are at the moment inside processes ongoing in opposition to different members, which the celebration will act upon as quickly because the formal report is tabled,” he added.”

The DA has a zero-tolerance strategy to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations come up, we maintain our office-bearers to account, with out worry or favour. We are pleased with our report of unpolluted governance and are deeply involved about these developments.”

