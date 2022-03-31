JUST IN | DA’s motion of no confidence in Cabinet defeated | News24

The DA’s movement of no confidence in Cabinet was defeated within the National Assembly.

The ANC, IFP, GOOD, NFP, AIC and Al Jama-ah voted towards it, whereas the DA, EFF Plus, ACDP, UDM and ATM supported it.

The movement was a chance to revive accountability, DA chief John Steenhuisen mentioned.

Altogether 231 MPs voted towards the movement, 131 for, and one abstained.

It was the primary time that such a movement was heard, and it additionally made use of the roll name voting system for the primary time.

None of the ANC MPs broke rank, whereas different opposition events just like the IFP, GOOD, the NFP, AIC and Al Jama-ah additionally did not assist the movement.

The DA, EFF, FF Plus, ACDP, UDM and ATM supported the movement.COPE’s Willie Madisha abstained, and the PAC was absent.

The voting took greater than two and a half hours.

Introducing the movement, DA chief John Steenhuisen mentioned it was about “restoring the most sacred and fundamental tenet of any democracy: The principle of accountability”.

“One of the oldest jokes around is that the letters ANC stand for Absolutely No Consequences. And this would’ve been funny had it not been so devastatingly true. The results of this impunity can be seen everywhere,” he mentioned.

Steenhuisen mentioned the true world was removed from “lavish ministerial vehicle allowances, state-sponsored petrol and VIP security detail”.

“But because not one of these ministers has ever been held accountable, they just carry on wiping out jobs, destroying lives, and then living it up on taxpayer money. Every single sufferance or misery of our citizens can be traced back directly to an indifferent minister.”

EFF MP Veronica Mente mentioned: “The DA motion should in any means try to portray Mr Cyril Ramaphosa as a person different from his Cabinet.”

She mentioned he did not serve the folks of South Africa, identical to his Cabinet.

Mente mentioned Cabinet embodied the saying “scraping the bottom of the barrel”.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh mentioned Cabinet’s success or failure was additionally the president’s success or failure.

He mentioned they might not be supporting the movement as they have been giving Ramaphosa the advantage of the doubt to nominate the proper folks to Cabinet.

FF Plus chief whip Corné Mulder mentioned Cabinet was merely an extension of the compromises the ANC made at its Nasrec convention in 2017. It needed to stability the entire ANC’s factions.

UDM chief Bantu Holomisa mentioned: “It doesn’t matter who the Cabinet members or the president are, if they come from the ANC, we are doomed as a nation.”

GOOD MP Brett Herron mentioned the MECs within the Western Cape had extra “permissions” than Cabinet members.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” he mentioned.

He mentioned for 12 years the DA thought Albert Fritz – the previous MEC and provincial chief accused of sexual misconduct – was match for objective.

Herron, a former DA councillor in Cape Town, clearly riled the DA benches.

Al Jama-ah chief Ganief Hendricks mentioned “most Cabinet ministers are doing an excellent job”.

DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube mentioned South Africans remembered clearly those that performed main roles in state seize, within the looting of Covid-19 funds and people who failed to guard them throughout the July riots.

“These are irredeemable people whose presence in our executive can no longer be justified. My plea today is that you vote to bring in capable ministers, who will work hard to pull South Africans out of poverty; who will be unapologetic about choosing policies that will grow our economy and create jobs; and ministers who will care about the future of this country,” she mentioned.

ANC MP Xola Nqola mentioned it was disgraceful to say ministers have been disgraced and there was no proof to recommend that any member of Cabinet contravened their oath of workplace.

He mentioned the movement was a “cheap, divisive” try to “divide the president from his Cabinet”.

Earlier, the ATM’s movement of no confidence in Ramaphosa wasn’t debated, as ATM chief Vuyolwethu Zungula refused to maneuver the movement. He claimed the matter was sub judice due to his court docket software to pressure the Speaker to have it voted on by secret poll.

