JUST IN | Esther Mahlangu robbery: 2 men appear in court separately to face different charges | News24

Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked in her dwelling and robbed of her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

The two males arrested in reference to the theft at world-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu’s dwelling appeared individually on the Mdutjana Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Friday.

Simon Skosana, 37, faces fees of theft with aggravating circumstances for the 19 March incident during which he was alleged to have damaged into Mahlangu’s dwelling.

He was additionally alleged to have assaulted her earlier than feeling together with her secure containing a firearm and money.

READ | Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu robbed, attacked

He is anticipated again in courtroom on 20 April.

The second accused, Jan Masilela, 32, faces a cost of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The gun allegedly belonged to Mahlangu.

Esther Mahlangu’s gun that was stolen from her dwelling. Supplied Supplied by Mpumalanga police

He is due again in courtroom on 10 May.

This is a growing story.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.