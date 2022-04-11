JUST IN | Former official who stole R170 000 from State Security Agency given 6-year jail sentence | News24

Kgaogelo Bopape has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for the theft of R170 000 State Security Agency funds.

A former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for stealing R170 000 from the company.

On Monday, Magistrate Ignatius du Preez sentenced Kgaogelo Bopape, 53, within the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Bopape was employed within the home foreign money division of the SSA on the time that she stole the cash.

She had withdrawn R500 000 below false pretences and claimed the funds can be made accessible to the members of the SSA operations, however stole R170 000 of it.

