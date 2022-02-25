JUST IN | Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix | Wheels

Rain is pictured on Red Bull Racing pitstop tools in the course of the cancelled ultimate observe forward of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russia.

Formula One on Friday mentioned it is not going to race in Russia this 12 months, after the nation launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for 25 September at Sochi’s Olympic Park, however F1 organisers mentioned it was “impossible” to carry the race within the “current circumstances.”

This is a growing story…