JUST IN | Fraud-accused ex-AFU head Knorx Molelle exits NPA after secret settlement deal with State | News24

Acting Special Director of Public Prosecutions of the Asset Forfeiture Unit Knorx Molelle was positioned on precautionary suspension in November 2020 for alleged gross misconduct and negligence linked to 2 main state seize circumstances.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleged that Molelle launched pointless or doomed asset preservation circumstances in relation to the alleged Estina dairy farm rip-off and the illegal R1.2 billion in charges paid by Eskom to Gupta-linked McKinsey.

In a quick assertion to News24, that NPA confirmed that it reached a “confidential” settlement with Molelle that he’ll depart the prosecuting authority.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reached a secret exit take care of former Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) head Knorx Molelle, who it accused of losing tens of millions in taxpayer funds on pointless state seize litigation.

But, in an announcement to News24, the NPA pressured that the confidential settlement wouldn’t defend Molelle from potential felony prosecution in relation to his conduct.

“The NPA confirms that it has reached an agreement with Knorx Molelle for him to leave the NPA, resulting from the ongoing internal disciplinary process against him,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga stated.

“In view of the confidentiality clause in the settlement, we are not at liberty to disclose the contents thereof. This in no way impacts on the criminal case against him, which is currently being investigated by the Investigating Directorate,” he added.

As but, the ID has not confirmed that it’s investigating Molelle. Nor has the NPA responded to queries about whether or not any felony costs had really been most well-liked towards him.

Molelle was suspended with full pay from November 2020.

The NPA contended that he ought to doubtlessly be fired over alleged “gross misconduct and/or negligence” in asset preservation circumstances involving the Estina dairy undertaking rip-off and the R1.2 billion in consultancy charges that Eskom unlawfully paid to Gupta-linked McKinsey.

In a disciplinary inquiry cost sheet served on Molelle in August 2021, the State claimed that the profession prosecutor allowed the AFU to persist in its failed efforts to grab R255 million in Gupta household belongings allegedly linked to the Estina rip-off past July 2018, “despite having knowledge that the matter was without merit”.

This resulted in “the NPA/AFU incurring numerous costs orders” in circumstances that had been doomed to fail, due to the State’s incapability to point out that Estina funds – supposed to empower poor black dairy farmers in Vrede within the Free State – had ended up in Gupta financial institution accounts. At the time, the household’s advocate, Mike Hellens, described the litigation as a “national embarrassment”.

Molelle additionally stood accused of irregularly appointing curators to grab and protect alleged state seize belongings in AFU circumstances – after which doing nothing to cease them from making “inflated and unreasonable” claims for charges that that they had not earned.

In an interview with News24 in 2020, Molelle vehemently denied any wrongdoing and pressured that he didn’t have the facility to nominate curators within the AFU’s circumstances as a result of they had been appointed by courts listening to functions for the freezing of allegedly felony belongings, and their charges had been permitted by the Master of the High Court.

He has not responded to requires touch upon his exit.

This is a creating story.

