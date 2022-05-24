JUST IN | Girlfriend who killed rapper, Flabba, released on parole | News24

Flabba’s girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele, was launched on parole.

She had been sentenced to 12 years, of which she served seven.

She will serve the rest of her sentence below correctional supervision.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Tuesday confirmed Manqele had been launched.

Manqele was sentenced to 12 years for stabbing the rapper, whose actual title was Nkululeko Habedi.

Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi. Photo: Supplied

The couple had an argument at Habedi’s dwelling in Alexandra.

Nxumalo stated the division made the choice to launch Manqele on parole as a result of she has “a positive support system”.

“Manqele takes responsibility for the offence she committed and is remorseful about it. She completed all the identified programmes as per her Correctional Sentence Plan and participated in the victim-offender dialogue in 2018.”

Nxumalo stated Manqele will full the rest of her sentence below correctional supervision and might be anticipated to adjust to a selected set of circumstances.

He stated she might be subjected to supervision till her sentence expires on 23 May 2028.

“Parole placement forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and may include continuation of programmes aimed at reintegration while in the system of community corrections,” Nxumalo stated.