JUST IN | Grosvenor Girls’ High School principal suspended amid racism showdown | News24

EFF ward councillor Otto Mvumba pictured throughout KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu’s go to to Grosvenor Girls High School and Ohlange High School in Durban on 1 March 2022.

The principal of Durban’s Grosvenor Girls’ High School has been positioned on precautionary suspension amid allegations of scoffing at a racial incident.

The KwaZulu-Natal schooling division mentioned the suspension got here following recommendation from an unbiased panel that was established final week to analyze alleged monetary irregularities and the race subject.

Pupils refused to proceed with regular courses after the college principal allegedly scoffed at a racial confrontation between a black prefect and a white pupil over two weeks in the past.

This is a growing story. More to comply with.

