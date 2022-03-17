JUST IN | Judgment reserved in AfriForum’s bid to prevent R50m govt donation to Cuba | News24

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has reserved judgment in AfriForum’s pressing interdict to cease the federal government from making a deliberate R50 million donation to Cuba.

Judge Brenda Neukircher dedicated at hand down a written judgment subsequent week.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation and National Treasury argued that the applying was untimely as a result of the steps in direction of issuing the donation are but to be accomplished.

Judgment has been reserved in an pressing interdict software within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria which foyer group AfriForum lodged to forestall the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) from making a deliberate R50 million donation to Cuba.

Judge Brenda Neukircher has dedicated to handing down a written judgment by subsequent week.

AfriForum’s authorized consultant, Johan Hamman, argued that no necessary parliamentary overview was carried out over the donation and that the National Treasury didn’t correctly approve it.

Representing the Dirco, advocate Hephzibah Rajah argued that the interdict software was “premature” and submitted that whereas the dedication to allocate the funds had been made, “the decision was not yet binding given that further steps towards concluding the agreement were still outstanding between the two governments”.

Neukircher appeared to agree with Rajah and stated that “the decision to donate, not the donation” had been concluded.

“It (the communication from Dirco and National Treasury) says we have decided to donate and the decision to donate was made in line” with the prerequisite laws, the choose stated.

She added that “there hasn’t been a completion of the steps by which the actual money will be transferred; we are still right at the beginning. We (the respondents) have made the decision. We got the funds, but we haven’t finished the rest. We are not there yet. The question is whether, under the present circumstances, AfriForum has a case of irrationality based on these court papers. And I must tell you, I am concerned that they haven’t.

READ | As Pandor defends SA’s R50 million aid to Cuba, AfriForum wants answers in court

Rajah also argued that “appropriate processes had been adopted and the choice was rationally taken with no hurt posed to the candidates or these the candidates are representing”.

She also argued that AfriForum proceeded on the basis that the money would be transferred immediately, which was not true, given that parliamentary processes pertaining to the donation would still be undertaken.

Representing the National Treasury, advocate Mahlape Sello also indicated that processes were followed in concluding the commitment towards making the donation.

Sello added that the lobby group’s legal challenge was therefore misplaced and ought to have been directed towards challenging the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF), which allows the Dirco to make such donations.

Last week, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor defended the government’s decision to donate R50 million in aid to Cuba.

READ | Government extends National State of Disaster again

She said Cuba faces chronic food, fuel, and medicine shortages.

Pandor said the ARF, located within the Dirco and legally constituted to implement humanitarian assistance of such a nature, is coordinating the project.

She was responding to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Willem Faber, Pandor said the Cuban government had called on South Africa and other partner countries in their “hour of want” in July 2021.

AfriForum’s bone of contention is that no mandatory parliamentary overview was conducted over the donation and that National Treasury did not properly approve it.

“It can be an utter shame that the federal government borrows cash from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and different worldwide organisations however needs to donate that cash, and a few of the nation’s different cash, to Cuba,” AfriForum said.

In a founding affidavit, AfriForum CEO Carl Kriel argued that the donation was irrational, given the enormous amount of debt South Africa has.

Kallie Kriel. Elizabeth Sejake

“The determination is unreasonable and wholly insensible. The determination has angered and annoyed many South Africans, who’re conscious thereof that each one just isn’t effectively inside our republic relating to essential constitutional obligations and the state of our economic system,” he stated.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.