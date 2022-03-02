JUST IN | KwaZulu-Natal High Court rules that Prince Misuzulu’s coronation must go ahead | News24

KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Isaac Madondo has ordered that the coronation of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the Zulu king in ready, can go forward.

The ruling got here after Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma utilized for an interdict to cease the coronation technique of Prince Misuzulu. They claimed that the need of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March final yr, was cast.

Madondo mentioned that though the princesses sought to halt the coronation course of, that they had not disputed that members of the royal household had elected Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king.

The princesses have, nevertheless, efficiently suspended the execution of Zwelithini’s will, pending a trial that may verify its validity.

The interdict will final 15 days earlier than it lapses.

Two consultants testified concerning the will, however their views have been conflicting.

The courtroom additionally dismissed Queen Windred Dlamini-Zulu’s utility to have 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will put aside for herself.

Madondo mentioned there was presently no dispute concerning the will, and he may subsequently not make an order on the matter.

More to observe.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.