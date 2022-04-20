JUST IN | KZN family finds fifth dead body, 5 others members still missing | News24

A contingent of greater than 50 paramedics and search and rescue officers from SAPS and the personal sector, based mostly at Virginia Airport are conducting rescue missions throughout KZN. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

The fifth physique belonging to a household that misplaced 10 of its members within the current KwaZulu-Natal floods has been discovered.

The physique was positively recognized at Empophomeni close to the Mzinyathi Falls in Inanda.

Families have been looking for their family members who have been swept away by floods in Inanda final week.

Five extra relations stay lacking.

More to comply with.

