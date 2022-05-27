JUST IN | Maya dismisses Zuma ‘special plea’ reconsideration, denies claims of deliberate delays | News24

Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial had been postponed to a holding date of 1 August, to permit for SCA President Mandisa Maya and probably the ConCourt to determine on his ongoing authorized efforts to pressure the elimination of prosecutor Billy Downer.

The Office of the Chief Justice has now confirmed that Maya has dismissed Zuma’s software for a reconsideration of the SCA’s dismissal of his so-called “special plea”.

In a press release, the OCJ additionally denied any suggestion that delays in two of Zuma’s appeals have been the results of deliberate conduct by Maya. It says each have been “as a result of administrative challenges”.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has confirmed that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s newest authorized bid to pressure the elimination of prosecutor Billy Downer from his corruption trial.

In a press release launched on Thursday night time, the OCJ additionally strongly denied any suggestion that the delays within the SCA coping with two Zuma appeals – his corruption trial reconsideration software and his bid to enchantment a court docket ruling that he had been unlawfully granted medical parole – had been deliberate.

“It is most unfortunate that the delays on these two matters have been directly attributed to the President of the SCA, Justice Maya. Some reports have suggested that the delays were a deliberate act on her part. The facts in this regard do not support these assertions,” the OCJ acknowledged.

Mandisa Maya. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

“As has been explained to members of the media that have taken the time to enquire with the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) personnel, the delays were as a result of administrative challenges within the SCA general office.

READ | Sunday Times slams Dudu Myeni for ‘manhandling’ photographer outdoors Zuma trial

“The OCJ, as the executive help to the judiciary, has recognized the challenges relating to those issues and is at the moment addressing any inadequacies in management measures and processes throughout the basic workplace. The OCJ has assured president Maya that they are going to take the required corrective measures to handle the failures of its help employees.”

Billy Downer, lead prosecutor within the Zuma case, at court docket. AFP PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP

The OCJ statement comes after Zuma’s corruption trial was postponed until August so that Maya could rule on the former president’s reconsideration application.

While Zuma’s lawyers had filed that application on 11 April, Downer told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that it was still “on its means” to her.

“President Maya turned seized with it [the reconsideration application] on 17 May 2022 and never since March 2022 as has been broadly reported within the media,” the OCJ stated.

“She attended the applying expeditiously, in keeping with the conventions of the SCA, and thereafter issued an order disposing of the applying on 20 May 2022.”

Parole

On the delay in the SCA hearing Zuma’s challenge to the ruling that he was unlawfully granted medical parole, while serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court, the OCJ stated that: “President Maya, having thought-about the applying for an expedited date of listening to of the enchantment, despatched an e-mail to the previous Registrar of the SCA, Mr Paul Myburgh, on 11 February 2022 requesting him to tell the events that she was disposed to set the enchantment down for listening to throughout May 2022.

READ | Zuma medical parole appeal set for August

“The former registrar was also requested to enquire from the parties as to when they would be ready to file the appeal record and their respective heads of argument to enable her to issue the necessary directives. The former registrar instead wrote to the parties that the appeal could ‘not be accommodated’.”

The assertion concludes that Maya, who will interview for the place of Deputy Chief Justice on 20 June, “remains committed to the principle of judicial independence and the application of the law impartially and without fear, favour or prejudice as required by the Constitution”.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.