JUST IN | Mbali Ntuli resigns from DA and KwaZulu-Natal legislature | News24

Mbali Ntuli, a distinguished political determine within the DA, has resigned as a member of the get together and as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

In a resignation letter on Thursday, she mentioned her departure was a mandatory transfer and that it didn’t come simply.

“Change is good. It provides an opportunity for reflection and renewal. It is in that spirit that I today inform you that I have tendered my resignation as a member of the Democratic Alliance and a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature,” Ntuli mentioned in a press release.

In her letter, she outlined the challenges she confronted within the get together and mentioned she was leaving with a way of compassion for individuals who remained within the DA.

Before her resignation, she served as a member of the provincial legislature for the DA and because the get together’s spokesperson for cooperative governance and conventional affairs within the province.

Ntuli has served the opposition political get together for greater than 10 years, having begun her political profession within the DA’s youth construction. She led the construction from 2013 and in addition served as a councillor.

She was credited for overseeing the get together’s progress in rural components of KwaZulu-Natal.

