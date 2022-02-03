JUST IN | Moegoeng Mogoeng apologises for Israel comments | News24

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has apologised over his feedback over South Africa’s coverage on Israel.

“I, Mogoeng Mogoeng, the former Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, hereby apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through my utterances at the online seminar (webinar) hosted by the Jerusalem Post on 23 June 2020, in which I participated,” he stated in a press release.

READ | Mogoeng’s appeal dismissed, must still apologise for Israel comments

The apology comes after the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has dismissed former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s attraction in opposition to the Judicial Conduct Committee’s findings that he had concerned himself in political controversy over South Africa’s coverage on Israel.

More to observe.