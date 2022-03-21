JUST IN | Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu robbed, attacked | News24

Dr Esther Mahlangu is a visible artist who, after studying and mastering the right way to paint Ndebele motifs from ladies in her household, transferred the observe from partitions to canvas. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Well-known Ndebele artist Dr Esther Nostokana Mahlangu was attacked in her house and robbed of her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

It’s understood Mahlangu sustained bruises after the suspect punched her, earlier than tying her palms with a cable.

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt after world famend Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, 87, was robbed of her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, stated the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Siyabuswa close to KwaMhlanga.

“Details of the robbery indicate that on the said day, the old woman, who was alone at the time, was preparing to take a nap [after] she reportedly locked all [the] doors of her house. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside the house. The man allegedly grabbed her and punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable and tried to strangle her until she reportedly became unconscious,” Manamela stated.

According to Manamela, Dr Mahlangu had reported that she couldn’t recall what occurred after that; nonetheless, when she regained consciousness, she realised that her home had been ransacked and her firearm, in addition to cash, had been stolen from the secure.

Esther Mahlangu hand-painting the AJ1 sneakers (Image provided by Prince Menzi Mthethwa)

Mahlangu sustained some bruises to her face, and the assault was reported to the police at Siyabuswa, the place a home theft case was opened, and a manhunt was initiated.

“It is shameful to hear that our senior citizens are now being targeted by heartless criminals who show no mercy. On Sunday, we had an incident where an old male pensioner was strangled to death in Delmas. This cannot be allowed to continue unabated. The person who committed this evil act against one of the country’s assets must be swiftly hunted down and be brought to book,” Manamela stated.

Dr Mahlangu is a well known, award-winning artist from the Ndebele nation, her artwork references patterns present in clothes and jewelry of the Ndebele individuals. In 2019 she acquired the award of Officer within the French Order of Arts and Letters at a particular celebration that coincides with the native Bastille Day celebrations on the French Residence.

