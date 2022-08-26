JUST IN | NPA unit seizes former police chief’s assets in R191m ‘blue light’ tender fraud case | News24

Assets belonging to Khomotso Phahlane, Bonang Mgwenya and their co-accused have been seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Properties belonging to a number of folks implicated within the multimillion rand “blue lights” tender – together with former performing nationwide police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy nationwide police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya – have been seized on Friday following a court docket order.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and Investigating Directorate (ID) seized properties in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs, and Sasolburg.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted the order on 18 August 2022 and recognized belongings value R75 million.

The seized properties belong to Phahlane, Mgwenya and their co-accused, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, and Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa.

The seized belongings embody 19 immovable properties and round 115 autos, together with three vans.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka stated investigations have been ongoing to hint extra belongings.

The accused are dealing with fees of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights valued at R60 million. The tender was awarded to Vimpie Manthata’s firm, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, in 2016 to suit emergency lights to police autos.

It is alleged that throughout the procurement course of, the SAPS had ignored the aggressive bidding course of and favoured Manthata’s firm in trade for advantages.

The contract was valued at R191 million, however the firm acquired R65 million. Another R22 million was stopped after investigations.

In May, the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court dismissed a bid by among the accused to have the case struck off the roll.

The accused shall be again in court docket on 2 November.