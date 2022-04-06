JUST IN | Oscar Mabuyane suspends Eastern Cape education department head Naledi Mbude | News24

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has suspended training division head Naledi Mbude.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane suspended provincial training division head Naledi Mbude and has instructed her to depart behind all authorities gear, and paperwork in her possession.

He has additionally barred her from getting into any departmental buildings.

This comes amid heavy criticism over the scandal-plagued division’s return of an unspent R205 million infrastructure grant to the National Treasury, although public colleges are under-resourced. Several colleges opened with out textbooks this yr.

In a suspension letter dated 5 April, Mabuyane didn’t give causes for the choice.

However, the DA within the Eastern Cape mentioned the transfer raised critical questions.

Eastern Cape legislature member and deputy chairperson of the celebration within the province, Yusuf Cassim, mentioned the suspension of Mbude comes after she revealed a number of considerations in regards to the division at a portfolio committee assembly on Monday.

According to Cassim, Mbude mentioned she found that the division had been intentionally submitting handbook orders for textbooks and stationery for years, delaying cost till the subsequent monetary yr as a result of inadequate funds within the price range.

Doing so is a violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

Mbude additionally knowledgeable the committee that the rationale the infrastructure price range was underspent, was as a result of vital allegedly irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure that she had found within the infrastructure programme.

The division is conducting a full audit of infrastructure tasks, Cassim mentioned.

Cassim mentioned that in her response, Mbude revealed that audits for 2 districts had been accomplished and confirmed discrepancies between what was paid for and what was really delivered.

Mbude instructed the committee that the audit was being carried out as a result of the Auditor-General had discovered that the division didn’t have an asset register, in response to Cassim.

“The DA has submitted follow up questions to the department in relation to these revelations and, if we do not receive the promised written responses, we will pursue Public Access to Information Act (PAIA) applications to bring the truth to light,” Cassim added.

He mentioned Mbude’s responses offered a glimpse into the extent of the rot contained in the division.

“The DA will continue to pursue these issues, regardless of the steps taken to prevent the seething rotten underbelly of a corrupt department from being exposed,” mentioned Cassim.

Called for remark, Mabuyane mentioned his workplace would ship out a press release at a later stage in regards to the matter.

In a letter dated 30 March, Mabuyane requested Mbude to make representations, and he or she responded on 4 April.

In the suspension letter on Tuesday, Mabuyane mentioned he famous the content material of her representations and added that he wouldn’t reply to each averment made.

He mentioned he was suspending her so he may confirm the allegations made, and added that it was vital that an investigator be given unrestrained entry to all paperwork and employees.

He mentioned personnel should be free to co-operate with the investigator, with out precise or perceived concern of reprisal.

“As the premier and executing authority, it is my prerogative, and acting within the ambit of the law, to place any head of department on suspension. Suspension is not a punitive measure and I do not seek to punish you in any way,” Mabuyane added.

However, he mentioned that having thought of Mbude’s representations, he was not satisfied that her continued presence within the division wouldn’t hinder the investigation.

“You are therefore hereby suspended on full pay as a precautionary measure, pending investigations at the Department of Education, with effect from the date of this letter.”

Setting out the circumstances of the suspension, Mabuyane added: “You are required to immediately vacate your office and hand all keys to your office, equipment and documentation of the Department of Education to the Office of the MEC for Education by 10am on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.”

He told Mbude not to enter the premises of the Department of Education, any of its district offices or her office without instructions or permission from him or an official designated by him.

“However, you’re required to stay accessible always for interplay by the investigator, to be appointed on my own. The failure to reply to another matter referred to in your letter shouldn’t be construed as an admission thereof, however you’ll be afforded a possibility to ventilate these issues at an applicable time and platform,” Mabuyane said.

Mbude could not be immediately reached for comment.

