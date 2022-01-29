JUST IN | Parliament fire: Alleged arsonist’s bail hearing postponed for a week for judgment | News24

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe must wait one other week to listen to his bail destiny.

After a marathon listening to on Saturday on the Cape Town Regional Court, the case was postponed for judgment by the night.

Magistrate Michelle Adams is anticipated to delivered the judgment on Friday.

Mafe has been in jail for nearly a month since his arrest on 2 January.

the events argued in courtroom over video footage purporting to point out snippets of him in Parliament.

It was meant to strengthen the State’s case within the bail software however was declared inadmissible.

Mafe faces a raft of fees, together with arson and terrorism. It is alleged that he’s liable for the hearth that gutted the National Assembly constructing on 2 January.

He was arrested the identical day and was later despatched to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for commentary. His authorized crew, nonetheless, succeeded in getting his referral to Valkenberg declared illegal and he was returned to jail.

His earlier bail software stalled when he contracted Covid-19 and the courtroom was opened on Saturday to listen to his bid for bail.

Mafe has constantly maintained his innocence.

Earlier within the day, he advised the courtroom that he supposed to sue the State for wrongful imprisonment.