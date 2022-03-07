JUST IN | Prosus writes off R10bn stake in Russian social media site, directors resign | Fin24

Prosus owns a 25.7% stake in VK Group, the father or mother firm of in style Russian social media website VKontakte.

Prosus says it has written down the total worth of its stake in Russia’s greatest web firm.

The group says three of its administrators on VK’s board have additionally resigned.

The US Treasury has sanctioned VK’s CEO, acusing him of being amongst Russia’s ‘Kremlin-connected elite’.

Prosus, a subsidiary of Naspers, might be writing down the total $700 million (roughly R10 billion) carrying worth of its 25.7% stake in Russia’s greatest web firm, the VK Group.

This follows the imposition of sanctions by the US Treasury in opposition to VK’s CEO, Vladimir Kiriyenko, and different “indirect shareholders”.

The VK Group owns Russia’s two hottest social media networking websites, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, in addition to e mail service Mail.ru. VKontakte, which has over 70 million month-to-month energetic customers, has been Russia’s hottest social media website for years.

The Russian authorities has blocked entry to Facebook and Twitter in current days, leaving VKontakte as one of many solely massive social media platforms within the nation.

Experts advised Fin24 that VKontakte, which is managed by the Russian state-controlled power firm Gazprom, has been focused by Kremlin-friendly forces to unfold disinformation. Similar claims have been denied by VK, which says it has “never participated in politics”.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that it was one of many websites focused by a widespread marketing campaign to discredit Ukraine. Since 2017, the platform has been banned in Ukraine for allegedly carrying pro-Russian propaganda.

The London Stock Exchange has additionally suspended trading in the VK Group, which has a secondary itemizing there, to “maintain orderly markets” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By the time commerce was suspended final week, VK’s inventory had already plunged to under $1 a share.

Directors resign

In an announcement on Monday, Prosus stated it had additionally requested its administrators on VK’s board to resign their positions.

VK confirmed that three administrators linked to Napsers – Jaco van der Merwe, Charles Searle and Mark Remon Sorour – stepped down on 4 March. Two extra impartial administrators resigned on Monday, whereas the group’s CFO additionally give up.

“VK continues business as usual. The company will announce new appointments as soon as possible,” stated Kirienko.

Prosus on Monday stated it was “extremely concerned about the continued conflict” in Ukraine.

“It is in the world’s interest to find a solution that provides an immediate de-escalation and secures long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” it stated. “Our primary concern is the well-being of our employees and we continue to support all of our people in the region.”

Prosus has labeled operations in each Ukraine and Russia which are unrelated to its stake in VK.

Last week it stated it was taking “all appropriate action” to help its 350 workers in Ukraine, who work for its European labeled website OLX. It additionally introduced it was donating $350 000 to the Ukrainian purple cross.

* Fin24 is a subsidiary of Media24, which is a part of Naspers.