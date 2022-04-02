JUST IN | Ramaphosa ally Mandla Ndlovu elected Mpumalanga ANC chairperson | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s quest for a second time period as ANC president acquired a shot within the arm as his ally Mandla Ndlovu was elected chairperson of the social gathering in Mpumalanga, the ANC’s greatest voting bloc at its nationwide convention.

Ndlovu gained the hotly contested race towards Deputy President David Mabuza’s ally Lucky Ndinisa. Ndlovu acquired 440 votes whereas Ndinisa acquired 278 votes.

In March, Ndlovu – who on the time was the Mpumalanga convener after the provincial govt committee was became a provincial job staff when its tenure expired – endorsed Ramaphosa, saying he ought to avail himself if buildings requested him to face for a second time period.

Speedy Mashilo acquired 505 votes to grow to be deputy chairperson, whereas David Nhlabathi managed solely 209 votes.

Muzi Chirwa was elected provincial secretary after defeating Pat Mgomane. Chirwa acquired 487 votes and Mgomane 224.

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, who was the one lady nominated for a high 5 place, was elected deputy secretary, having defeated Charles Ndlovu.

Double homicide accused Mandla Msibi was voted in as treasurer after defeating Norah Mahlangu.

