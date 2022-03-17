JUST IN | Ramaphosa recognises Prince Misuzulu as Zulu King | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recognised King-elect Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as King of AmaZulu Kingdom.

Ramaphosa mentioned that by way of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019, he recognised Prince Misuzulu as King of AmaZulu flagship.

“In terms of the requirements of the Act, the Royal Family identified Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of King and applied to the president for his recognition,” learn the assertion launched by the Presidency.

