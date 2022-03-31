JUST IN | SCA dismisses Jacob Zuma’s four corruption prosecution petitions, clearing the way for trial | News24

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with prices former president Jacob Zuma’s 4 tried challenges to his corruption prosecution, simply days earlier than he’s due again in courtroom for his corruption trial.

The SCA discovered that Zuma’s petitions had “no reasonable prospects of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard”.

Zuma had requested the attraction courtroom for the fitting to problem Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his “special plea” software during which he sought the removing of prosecutor Billy Downer due to alleged bias and misconduct – in addition to his case that witnesses must be known as to testify concerning the abuses he claims to have suffered by the hands of the state (as a part of that “special plea” software).

While Zuma additionally utilized to steer additional proof in his attraction, largely to do together with his complaints that Downer had “leaked” publicly out there courtroom paperwork to News24, Koen had discovered that none of this proof associated as to whether Downer had the “title” to prosecute him – the important thing concern that may must be determined in an attraction.

The State elected to not file any papers detailing its opposition to Zuma’s makes an attempt to attraction Koen’s rulings towards him.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga informed News24 that the state welcomed the SCA’s ruling, which comes because it prepares to withstand Zuma’s software for an additional postponement of the case towards him.

“We welcome the judgment and can now give attention to guaranteeing that trial resumes on 11 April 2022. We have at all times maintained that there is no such thing as a prospect of success on attraction as points raised have been pronounced upon by the identical SCA, he mentioned.