JUST IN | Stellenbosch University incident ‘akin to urinating on the Constitution itself’ – Lamola | News24

Lamola says white mother and father are liable for guaranteeing they don’t increase racist kids.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in flip, says the nation must have sincere conversations about racism.

The South African Human Rights Commission labelled the incident at Stellenbosch University as “worrying”.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola has described Stellenbosch University scholar Theuns du Toit urinating on a black scholar’s belongings as just like urinating on the Constitution.

Addressing the South African National Conference to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the third World Conference towards Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance on Monday, Lamola, mentioned: “The incident at Stellenbosch is one too many in recent months.”

He added:

It is akin to urinating on the Constitution itself. It is completed within the yr that we’re celebrating the twenty fifth yr of the Constitution. This kind of barbaric incident have to be condemned and handled accordingly.

The college had instituted disciplinary motion towards Du Toit amid requires his expulsion; whereas the sufferer, Babalo Ndwayana, opened a felony case.

Lamola mentioned white mother and father have been liable for guaranteeing they didn’t increase racist kids.

“We have to appeal to white parents to preach love and diversity in their families. There is no reason for a 21-year-old to be accused of racism in this day and age. This points to the upbringing of this child.”

South African Human Rights Commission chairperson, advocate Bongani Majola, in attendance on the convention, mentioned the Stellenbosch incident was worrying.

“The recent Stellenbosch incident makes one worry that the scourge of racism might be moving from overt racism pronouncements of the Penny Sparrow and Adam Catzavelos types, back to the… apartheid-era racism action where people were visited with violence also. This, honourable minister, must be fought with all the energy we have left in us. People cannot afford to go back there. We have said ‘never’, and it must be never.”

President Cyril Ramaposha additionally touched on the Stellenbosch incident in his weekly Monday message. He mentioned the nation wanted to have sincere conversations about racism.

“We need frank and honest dialogue between people of different races on the experiences of black people in South Africa, 28 years into democracy. These discussions should be part of the life orientation curriculum in our schools. The arts and culture community should produce content and programming that fully reflects the diversity of the country and the lived experiences of people of all races.

“Greater emphasis must be positioned on inculcating tolerance and respect for variety within the classroom from a younger age. Parents must be a part of this effort as a result of the truth is that racist, chauvinistic and sexist attitudes among the many youthful era are sometimes a mirrored image of what they observe and study from their mother and father and older family members at residence.”

Lamola said the Constitution was important for all South Africans.

“Our Constitution is a social contract that binds all of us. Some amongst us, particularly a few of our white residents, haven’t purchased into the society we try to assemble. Some of them proceed to perpetuate this racial supremacy or racist tendencies. Those who proceed to insist on brandishing symbols of oppression undermine this variety the nation is making an attempt to construct.”

In May, AfriForum took the Equality Court determination banning the apartheid flag to the Supreme Court of Appeal. The organisation argued that banning the flag stifled free speech and could end up festering if driven underground.

Brandishing symbols of apartheid, Lamola mentioned, denied the hurt brought on by it.

