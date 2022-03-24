JUST IN | Taxi operators block N2 as CATA, Codeta embark on strike action | News24

A taxi strike in Cape Town prompted main backlogs on the N2 freeway on Thursday morning.

In addition, three Golden Arrow buses had been torched in protest motion in Nyanga, Bloekombos and on Eisleben Road, based on Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Taxi operators obstructed the thoroughfare into town centre at Mew Way, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman added.

Taxi associations affiliated to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) have launched into the strike.

Taxi operators will march to Premier Alan Winde’s workplace to voice their grievances over the impoundment of taxis and different points affecting the trade, CATA spokesperson Mandla Hermanus mentioned.

