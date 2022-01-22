JUST IN | Tembisa deputy principal shot dead in school driveway | News24

Gauteng police are on the hunt for gunmen who killed a deputy principal within the driveway of her Tembisa faculty on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo mentioned the motive for the homicide can’t be confirmed at this stage.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were three [people]… in a white vehicle,” mentioned Masondo.

The capturing passed off at Phomolong Secondary School.

Gauteng introduced its 2021 matric examination outcomes on Friday.

Police have appealed to anybody with data on the capturing to name their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

This is a growing story.

