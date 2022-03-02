JUST IN | ‘This was not politically motivated’ – Premier Alan Winde on firing MEC Albert Fritz | News24

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde denied claims of political interference within the dismissal of MEC Albert Fritz.

Winde appeared earlier than the Western Cape Standing Committee on Community Safety on Wednesday after he fired Fritz, following the discharge of an unbiased report on allegations of sexual misconduct towards Fritz.

Fritz is ready to method the courts and has vowed to take the report on assessment.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has shot down claims that the discharge of the findings of an unbiased investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct towards former Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz was politically motivated.

Winde appeared earlier than the Standing Committee on Community and Safety on Wednesday, a mere 24 hours after the discharge of the much-awaited findings in a report compiled by advocate Jennifer Williams.

And opposition events held no punches after they grilled him over his resolution to fireplace Fritz.

Winde instructed them:

This was not politically motivated. This was about justice that gender-based violence is handled decisively and that persons are given a correct platform to cope with this and there are penalties.

Winde mentioned he acted swiftly after he was made conscious of the allegations in November final yr.

“I was angry. I was disappointed. I worked with him, and this is difficult stuff. There is no party political interference in this. I take my job very seriously. I was on an emotional rollercoaster,” he mentioned.

Briefing the committee, Williams mentioned: “The allegations range from sexual comments, inappropriate touching, attempts to kiss and kissing without consent and sexual intercourse. They range over a number of years and a number of incidents.”.

“She added:

Many of the youngsters provided images and videos to us because they had never travelled before. They documented their lives. We provided Fritz with the images so I wouldn’t draw any aspirations that this was a conspiracy because some of it was obtained through the investigation and without witnesses.

The independent investigation found “ample credibility” in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

Fritz broke his silence on Tuesday after resigning from the party.

Albert Fritz PHOTO: Samantha-Lee Jacobs

He vowed to take the report on review and to approach the courts.

“It is completely clear that the final two months’ ordeal is a consequence of political orchestration to be able to assassinate my character and guarantee my departure from political and govt workplace. This repugnant agenda seeks to realize energy in any respect prices, with out consideration of the impacts it has on actual folks,” Fritz mentioned.

