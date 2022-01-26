JUST IN | Thulsie twins trial: Strict conditions for media coverage amid safety concerns | News24

The much-awaited Thulsie twins’ trial is predicted to start, however there are strict circumstances for the media.

B roadcast media have been given strict circumstances for his or her protection.

Newzroom Afrika introduced an utility to broadcast the proceedings totally.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has allowed the Thulsie twins’ terrorism trial to be broadcast, however below strict circumstances.

The ruling was made after State advocate Adele Barnard and the advocate representing the twins, Abubakar Omar, agreed on the style through which the matter must be broadcast.

The events had been involved concerning the security of witnesses and the accused.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng discovered: “The objections by the two parties have merits. The media taking part [in the matter] will be curtailed a bit. It is not an absolute bar.

“I’m persuaded to agree with the State and defence. The media is permitted to broadcast audio recordings of the proceedings and/or delayed broadcast and/or extracts of the proceedings as agreed to between [the] State and defence and Newzroom Afrika.

“This only relates to only what is happening in court.”

Brendon-Lee and his twin brother Tony-Lee Thulsie are accused of plotting to bomb the US Embassy, Jewish establishments and the UK High Commission. They are allegedly linked to the jihadist group often known as the Islamist State.

They are dealing with terrorism prices and have been in custody since they had been arrested in July 2016 in raids in numerous elements of Gauteng. Initially, they deserted their bail utility however later utilized for his or her launch. The utility was refused.

The court docket case has been affected by delays, together with the defence’s utility for the withdrawal of the matter.

The case continues.

