JUST IN | Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu | News24

Mpumalanga police have arrested two males for allegedly assaulting world-renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and stealing her firearm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated the boys, aged 32 and 37, had been arrested on Thursday.

Initially, police took seven suspects in for questioning.

Five couldn’t be linked to the assault and had been launched.

The 87-year-old Mahlangu was attacked at her dwelling on 19 March.

The intruders assaulted her and fled along with her secure containing her firearm.

Last week, police supplied a reward of R50 000 to anybody with details about the assault and theft.

This is a creating story. More to observe.