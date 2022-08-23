JUST IN | Unexpectedly, SA unemployment rate falls further | Fin24

South Africa’s official unemployment fee declined to 33.9% within the second quarter of 2022.

According to the most recent knowledge, an estimated 648 000 jobs had been gained between the primary and the second quarter.

Economists had been anticipating an increase in unemployment resulting from intensifying load shedding and the financial affect of devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Unemployment fee. Source: Statistics SA

Instead, the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) reveals that 648 000 jobs had been created between the primary and second quarter of 2022.

While there have been job losses in manufacturing (-73 000) and transport (-54 000), job features had been seen in group and social providers (+276 000), commerce (+169 000), finance (+128 000) and development (+104 000).

The complete variety of individuals employed was 15.6 million within the second quarter of 2022, whereas the variety of unemployed individuals reached 8 million.

For the third quarter in a row, the expanded unemployment fee – which incorporates discouraged work seekers who’ve given up in search of work – declined. It fell from 45.5% to 44.1%.

The QLFS has confronted some scrutiny in latest months, amid rising concern in regards to the reliability of South Africa’s employment knowledge.

Statistics SA is supposed to gather knowledge on the employment standing of 33 000 households – which is extrapolated to find out the jobless charges for round 40 million adults within the nation. However, final yr it contacted fewer than 14 300 households. The interviews had been achieved telephonically – not face-to-face as earlier than the pandemic.

At the beginning of this yr, nonetheless, in-person interviews resumed.

Fin24 previously reported that the top of the Statistics Council, the advisory board to Statistics SA, raised the alarm in regards to the high quality of the unemployment knowledge.