JUST IN | Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announces 3 new portfolios in cabinet reshuffle | News24

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has introduced three new portfolios.

He has additionally appointed David Maynier as the brand new Education MEC.

Reagan Allen is MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has appointed David Maynier as the brand new Education MEC and has made modifications to his cupboard.

Maynier was the MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities.

READ | Debbie Schäfer resigns as Education MEC, Western Cape cabinet changes expected

This comes after Debbie Schäfer resigned as Education MEC to hitch her household within the UK and to return to the regulation career. The announcement was made on Friday throughout a brief break within the premier’s assembly day with mayors and native authorities representatives within the province, which was hosted on the Century City Conference Centre.

As a part of his cupboard reshuffle, Winde named Mireille Wenger as Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC. Wenger beforehand served as DA chief whip within the province.

Premier Winde introduced a brand new cupboard on Friday. News24 Jenni Evans, News24

Winde additionally named three new portfolios: Infrastructure, Mobility, and Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Tertuis Simmers was appointed MEC for Infrastructure. Previously, he was the Human Settlements MEC.

Winde appointed DA MP Reagan Allen as MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Former Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela was jettisoned when it emerged that he didn’t have the diploma he claimed to have. Daylin Mitchell took over his portfolio, and Madikizela resurfaced as an advisor to Winde.

Mitchell has now been appointed as MEC for Mobility.

Previous Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

Winde thanked Anroux Marais for holding the group security portfolio collectively within the aftermath of the Fritz scandal.

Winde mentioned:

It’s not straightforward. These are powerful decisions to be made.

He added that he had chosen “individuals who held the government’s values dear”.

“Over the next few days, we will set up those ministries.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.