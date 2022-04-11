JUST IN | Zandile Gumede defeats Thabani Nyawose in race for ANC eThekwini chair | News24

Former eThekiwini mayor Zandile Gumede has been elected eThekwini chairperson, defeating her rival, eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose.

Gumede, who was not current for the election as a result of step-aside rule, acquired 210 votes whereas Nyawose acquired 181.

Gumede’s win resulted in a clear sweep for her slate.

Thembo Ntuli was elected deputy chairperson, whereas Musa Nciki was elected as ANC secretary within the area.

Nkosenhle Madlala was elected deputy secretary, whereas Zoe Shabalala was elected treasurer.

Gumede’s supporters ululated and sang in celebration after her win was introduced shortly after 20:00 on Sunday.

This is a growing story. More to comply with.