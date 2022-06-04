Sports
‘Just the start of journey,’ says coach of ‘dynamite’ Iga Swiatek | Tennis News – Times of India
PARIS: Iga Swiatek‘s second French Open title is “just the beginning of the journey” for the world primary, her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski stated Saturday.
Swiatek brushed apart Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in simply 68 minutes within the closing at Roland Garros to increase her profitable streak to 35 matches, equalling the run of Venus Willams for the perfect this century.
Swiatek has gained six titles now in 2022 and has not misplaced since Dubai in February.
“This is just the beginning of this journey, we have much more to do and every single tournament just bring us new information,” stated Wiktorowski.
“We will try to develop other tools. To be honest, we do not count the victories. We live day by day.”
Wiktorowski described the thrill of Saturday’s win as “10 out of 10”, highlighting his participant’s strengths.
“We were all very very proud. From the very beginning we all decided to focus on her strengths, she’s a dynamite on the court. So when you are dynamite on court, you can’t play defensively.”
Swiatek brushed apart Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in simply 68 minutes within the closing at Roland Garros to increase her profitable streak to 35 matches, equalling the run of Venus Willams for the perfect this century.
Swiatek has gained six titles now in 2022 and has not misplaced since Dubai in February.
“This is just the beginning of this journey, we have much more to do and every single tournament just bring us new information,” stated Wiktorowski.
“We will try to develop other tools. To be honest, we do not count the victories. We live day by day.”
Wiktorowski described the thrill of Saturday’s win as “10 out of 10”, highlighting his participant’s strengths.
“We were all very very proud. From the very beginning we all decided to focus on her strengths, she’s a dynamite on the court. So when you are dynamite on court, you can’t play defensively.”