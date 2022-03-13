Just Think of the Time We Save – Margins of Error – Podcast on CNN Audio

Americas

Look carefully at virtually something and also you’ll discover information—plenty of it. But whenever you push previous the calculations, what are all these numbers actually saying about who we’re and what we imagine? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to seek out out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry appears to be like at why perception in ghosts is on the rise, the case for letting states resolve whether or not to acknowledge Daylight Saving Time, and why human composting—not cremation—could be the reply to a local weather pleasant dying.

Just Think of the Time We Save

Margins of Error

If practically 70% of Americans dislike altering the time, why does it preserve occurring yearly like clockwork? Harry dives into the talk with the highest specialists to see if we will lastly get our timing proper. Special visitor: Jon Lovett.

We wish to know what you consider this present! Go to https://cnn.com/margins to share your suggestions.

Sep 28, 2021

